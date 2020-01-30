Probe into shots

Whanganui police are investigating reports of two shots fired from a vehicle in Matipo St. It was reported the shots were fired at another vehicle about 8.25pm on Wednesday. There were no reported injuries. Police are making inquiries to find the vehicles and people involved.

Grants awarded

Horizons Regional Council has awarded grants from its Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund to seven Enviroschools in Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitikei for environmental and sustainability projects.

Funding was awarded to Whanganui's Little Kiwis Learning Centre to develop an orchard; Whanganui Girls' College to restore vegetable gardens; Brunswick School towards the purchase of a new tunnel house; and Love and Learn Care and Education to purchase a water tank and irrigation system for the vegetable gardens. Rangitikei's Follett St Kindergarten received funding to create raised beds for a community garden. Ruapehu's Turaki School will get money to buy timber tfor a recycled bottle greenhouse and Orautoha School got support to reclad an 18-year-old shade house.

Artists finalists

Two former artists in residence at Whanganui's Tylee Cottage have been selected as finalists in the 2020 Adam Portraiture Award. Julia Holden and Sam Mitchell are in the running for the award which will be announced on February 26. The Adam Portraiture Award is a biennial competition for painted portraits at The New Zealand Portrait Gallery.

The award has a first prize of $20,000 and runner-up and people's choice prizes of $2500 each. There's a few days left to view Holden's exhibition Her Indoors at the Sarjeant Gallery.

Super Bowl at Stellar

Whanganui's Stellar Restaurant & Bar will screen the 2020 Super Bowl on its big screen on Monday from 10.30am. The American football final features the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This year's Super Bowl has singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performing the US anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlining the halftime show.