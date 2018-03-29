Authorities in Northern California say they believe all six children from a family were in a vehicle that plunged off a coastal cliff.

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon told reporters today that only three bodies of the children have been recovered. Their parents also died on Tuesday.

"We have every indication to believe that all six children were in there," Allmon said.

He says specialised crash investigators are studying the scene for clues, but it's very curious because there were no skid or brake marks. But Allmon says there's no reason to believe the crash was a deliberate act.

One of three children who is missing after their siblings and parents were killed when their SUV plunged off a California cliff had gained fame when a picture of him hugging a white police officer during a protest went viral.

Fifteen-year-old Devonte Hart, who is black, was photographed during a 2014 protest in Portland, Oregon, over a grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer in the shooting of a black man in Missouri.

At the Portland rally Hart stood crying out of sadness over the events in Ferguson. He was holding a "Free Hugs" sign. A Portland policeman saw his sign and asked if he could have a hug. The photo showed an emotional Devante embracing the officer.

Searchers in boats and aircraft scoured the Northern California coast for the missing children.

The sheriff appealed for the public's help in retracing where the family had been in recent days.

Allmon says a passer-by called emergency services about the crash, but investigators don't know exactly when the SUV plunged into the ocean.

He says "an entire family vanished and perished during this tragedy."

Married couple Jennifer and Sarah Hart and their six children ranging in age from 19 to 12 most recently lived in Woodland, Washington, a small city outside Portland and recently had a visit from Child Protective Services, Clark County sheriff's Sergeant Brent Waddell told AP.

He said the sheriff's office later entered the house and found no obvious signs of trouble or violence.

It appeared the family planned a short trip because they left behind a pet, chickens and most of their belongings.

Sarah Hart had pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge in Minnesota in 2011. Her plea also led to the dismissal of a charge of malicious punishment of a child, online court records say.

The women, both 39, and their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14, died when their SUV plunged 31m.

Hannah Hart, 16; Devonte Hart, 15; and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found.

A couple who lived next door say they called authorities because they were concerned that Devonte was going hungry.

Bruce and Dana DeKalb said that they called child welfare officials at the weekend after becoming concerned that Devonte had been coming to their house too often in the past week asking for food.

The DeKalbs recounted a night three months after the family moved in when one of the girls rang their doorbell at 1.30 am.

Bruce DeKalb says she "was at our door in a blanket saying we needed to protect her. She said that they were abusing her."

