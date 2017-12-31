A US Lorde fan has fallen victim to a prank by her parents, who faked tickets to a televangelist's show instead of the requested Lorde concert tickets.

Kansas City teenager Jorji Kellogg had asked for the Lorde tickets for Christmas, and at first thought she'd got her wish.

But when she opened the envelope on Christmas morning, she saw her parents had taken the request a little literally.

I asked for Lorde tickets. Not The Lord. pic.twitter.com/toQbP2Z1nu — Jorji Kellogg (@JorjiIsAwesome) December 27, 2017

The accompanying card pulled Kellogg deeper into the prank.

"Jorji, Dad and I are so proud and happy that you want to grow your faith and spend time with the Lord. Enjoy Pastor Joel Osteen at the Spirit centre."

It was a far cry from the requested pop concert to hear hits like Green Light.

The accompanying ticket sheet confirmed she had a pass to a televangelist's sermon.

'AEG Presents A Night With Our Lord and Saviour Joel Osteen.'

The teenager tweeted her dissatisfaction and soon went viral, getting over 44,000 retweets.

Fans soon jumped to her aid, begging Lorde to sort Kellogg out with real tickets to her show.

But they didn't need to worry, it turns out it was all a prank from her parents.

Jorji's mother, Regina Kellogg, tweeted that it was all a joke, and they really did have tickets for their daughter to go to the Lorde music concert.