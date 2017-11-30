Australian MP Bob Katter has appealed to Australians who care about northern Queenslanders to stop talking about crocodile attacks as he believes they have a negative impact on the region's economy.

"If you educate the tourists on the dangers of crocodiles, you'll have no tourists," said in a video.

He went on to say that a third of the employment in Northern Queensland is in the tourism sector. "Take away that ... and watch the whole of the economy of North Queensland collapse."

"If you're not worried about one of your fellow North Queenslanders - maybe your mother, maybe your son ... or your brother or your sister - if you're not worried about them being eaten alive, then worry about your pocket, because it's going to be pretty empty pretty shortly," he said.

Kotter referred to the crocodile attack that injured a British tourist this week, calling it a threat to tourism.

"The crocodile attack upon a tourist creates a qualitative leap in the crocodile problem," he said.

He also added that reducing croc attacks goes beyond educating tourists about the dangers of those animals.

"We need to protect North Queenslanders from being eaten alive."

Kotter had already been in the news this month for his bizarre rant over same-sex marriage.

The North Queensland Federal MP went viral for his answer to a question about marriage equality.

"I mean, y'know, people are entitled to their sexual proclivities. Let there be a thousand blossoms bloom, as far as I'm concerned," he answered on TV.

He then became visibly angry and continued: "But I ain't spendin' any time on it, because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland."

According to ABC Fact Check, his claim of a person being torn to pieces by a crocodile in North Queensland every three months is not correct.