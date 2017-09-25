An Oxford University student dubbed "too clever for prison" when a judge delayed her sentencing due to her glittering academic career has today avoided a jail term.

Lavinia Woodward - a medical student who hoped to become a surgeon - admitted stabbing her Tinder lover Thomas Fairclough in the leg during a clash at Christ Church college.

Her case caused outcry when judge Ian Pringle failed to jail her and instead postponed sentencing, suggesting it would be "too severe" to stop her following her dreams, the Daily Mail reports.

Woodward returned to court to discover her fate today and wept as the judge handed her to a 10-month sentence but, crucially, suspended the term for 18 months.

It came after her lawyer told the court she was now so 'recognisable' she is unable to going nightclubbing in London.

The suspended sentence means she will remain free unless she commits another crime.

Critics have argued that someone working on a supermarket checkout might not have attracted the same level of sympathy from the courts.

When the judge told her she was free to go, Woodward mouthed the words "thank you" and hurried from dock in floods of tears.

Woodward's lawyers said the student - who was supported by university staff at the hearing - had undergone a "sea change" since coming off drugs during the wait to be sentenced and was now a "different woman".

The judge previously took the "exceptional" step of delaying sentencing for four months and ordered her to remain drug free while she stayed at her mother's villa in Milan, Italy.

He suspended the term after James Sturman QC, defending, had urged the judge to give Woodward a conditional discharge due to her "unique vulnerability, remorse and good character".

He said: "She can't even go to a nightclub in London, she's so recognisable."

A prison term could have resulted in her being barred from working as a doctor.

Woodward's barrister told the court in an earlier hearing that her dreams of becoming a surgeon were 'almost impossible' as her conviction would have to be disclosed.

But her career options are not entirely blighted as she avoided a prison sentence because, in due course, any community penalty would be expunged.

If she qualified as a doctor and applied for registration, the General Medical Council could consider her application.

The court heard Woodward would not be returning to Oxford this year due to her notoriety.

Her lawyer, James Sturman QC, said she was considering whether to do a PhD abroad or to look for a research role at another university.

Mr Sturman said: "She has a dilemma; the university remain supportive, they are here today. If she had gone back to Oxford, everyone would have known all about it."

Describing the crime, Judge Pringle said: 'Having met a few months before, in October 2016 you began a relationship with a student from Cambridge University.

"Sadly, you were still suffering from the effects of a very damaging previous relationship with another who had introduced you to Class A drugs.

"On December 30, 2016, your partner paid you a visit in your accommodation in Christ Church college. It rapidly became clear to him you had been drinking. He tried to discourage your drinking without success."

The judge continued: "As the evening progressed, you became increasingly volatile. At one stage your partner contacted your mother over Skype in order to seek her assistance over what to do about you.

"When you discovered this you became extremely angry, starting to throw objects around.

"It is clear from the transcript of the 999 call that your partner summoned the help of the police before you picked up a bread knife which was in the room and struck a blow with it to his lower leg.

"In the course of the incident two of his fingers also received cuts. Your partner managed to partly restrain you, albeit you then started to turn the knife on yourself and he had to further disarm you to prevent further self-harm.

"When the emergency services arrived it was abundantly clear that you were intoxicated, deeply distraught and mentally disturbed. You were taken to the police station in a very distressed state.

"Fortunately the wounds your partner received were relatively minor. The two one-centimetre cuts to the fingers were treated at the scene and the cut to the leg was closed with three stitches."

The court heard she attempted suicide in police custody on the night of her arrest and was fired from a job she took at a shop in London 48 hours after being hired when she was recognised by a customer.

Suspending her sentence, Judge Ian Pringle QC told her today: "There are many mitigating features in your case. Principally, at the age of 24 you have no previous convictions of any nature whatsoever.

"Secondly, I find that you were genuinely remorseful following this event and, indeed, it was against your bail conditions, you contacted your partner to fully confess your guilt and your deep sorrow for what happened."

Judge Pringle added: "Thirdly, whilst you are a clearly highly-intelligent individual, you had an immaturity about you which was not commensurate for someone of your age.

"Fourthly, as the reports from the experts make clear, you suffer from an emotionally-unstable personality disorder, a severe eating disorder and alcohol drug dependence.

"Finally, and most significantly, you have demonstrated over the last nine months that you are determined to rid yourself of your alcohol and drug addiction and have undergone extensive treatment including counselling to address the many issues that you face.

"In particular, you have demonstrated to me since I adjourned this matter in May a strong and unwavering determination to do so despite the enormous pressure under which you were put and which has been referred to me by your counsel."

It emerged after her initial court hearing that she had already been warned by her college just two weeks before the September assault, following the discovery she had been taking drugs.

The 24-year-old posted on social media earlier this year that she had entered The Priory addiction treatment centre in Woking, Surrey, and is understood to be tackling her use of cocaine.

Woodward, who has an older brother was educated at The British School of Milan, formerly known as The Sir James Henderson School, where fees can top £16,000 a year and which is close to her mother's £1 million villa in the Italian village of Sirtori.

College dean the Very Rev Professor Martyn Percy, said afterwards: "We are concerned for the welfare of all our students and it is clearly a matter of regret and sadness when any young person blights a promising career by committing a crime.

"Ms Woodward is not currently studying at Oxford, having voluntarily suspended her medical studies.

"The question of her future will now be decided by the university, which has procedures in place when a student is the subject of a criminal conviction."

The court's controversial decision caused outrage on Twitter, with many claiming it was an example of "white privilege".

User @MrTuxed0 wrote: "Lavinia Woodward gets 0 jail time as it 'might hurt her career'? Maybe there's a good reason why drug addicted psychos shouldn't be surgeons."

@anttmcdermottx said: "If Lavinia Woodward wasn't a privileged white girl she would be in prison by now. you can ignore the facts but it's true."

Another user added: "Can we all just agree that if Lavinia Woodward was a man she'd be in jail for domestic violence with no prospect of being a doctor ever?"