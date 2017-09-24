Jenasis Bradley, who miraculously survived being cut out of her mother, will turn 2 in November.

Police say her mother Angelikque Sutton was horrifically butchered in the Bronx by her friend Ashleigh Wade. Wade appeared to believe the baby growing inside Sutton was hers.

Sutton was 22 years old and eight-and-a-half months pregnant when her baby was gruesomely removed from her womb, Daily Mail reports.

Ashleigh Wade has pleaded not guilty to killing Angelikque Sutton (pictured). Photo / Facebook Ashleigh Wade has pleaded not guilty to killing Angelikque Sutton (pictured). Photo / Facebook

According to the New York Post, Wade was found by her boyfriend cradling Jenasis next to her mother's body.

She also screamed at police "It's my baby!" as they took her into custody.

Wade reportedly lied by telling people that she was pregnant and even kept a stack of baby clothes in her apartment.

Wade's trial begins on Monday (local time) and she is pleading not guilty to the murder.

Wade's attorney Amy Attias said at a hearing last week she does not intend to use the insanity defence.

Jenasis' grandmother told the Post she is doing fine. Her father Patrick Bradley posts photos of his daughter on Facebook showing she is happy and even learning how to box.

He posted a photo of Jenasis sticking out her tongue and wrote: "I showed my daughter this pic of her mom and she started making this face."

"Moments like this be hard to handle."

Bradley and Sutton had been dating for eight years at the time she was killed. He and her parents will have to relive her horrific death at the trial next week.

Police entered the home and found blood smeared over staircases and doorways leading to the body of the mother. A placenta and knife were found in a hallway next to a bathroom.

Sutton and her child were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where the mother died.

Wade and Sutton reportedly knew each other from their grade school days. They lost touch but reconnected over Facebook before the killing.