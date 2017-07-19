Two New Zealanders have been injured in separate accidents while out drinking in Croatia in the past 24 hours.

Local media reported that a drunk New Zealand woman was seriously injured when she fell 6m from a wall in the historic town of Dubrovnik on Tuesday night.

Also on Tuesday night a Kiwi and several Australians were injured when a barman created a fiery cocktail that exploded. The barman's colleague, who was standing behing the bar, was also burnt.

Police have not yet released the name of the bar, which was in the town of Korcula on Korcula Island, a tourist hotspot.

× The cocktail explosion happened in an unnamed bar in Korcula, the capital of Korcula Island in Croatia. Image/Google The cocktail explosion happened in an unnamed bar in Korcula, the capital of Korcula Island in Croatia. Image/Google

Police said the 22-year-old barman was pouring cocktails and poured alcohol over the bar to add to the spectacle. But when he lit the cocktails the flames exploded, injuring five people.

All five were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, with one Australian receiving serious burns. He was transported to KBC Split, a regional hospital in the Adriatic port of Split.

It is understood the New Zealand tourist had been released as his wounds were not serious.

Police have reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the barman.

Meanwhile a 27-year-old Kiwi woman was seriously injured after falling from a wall in Dubrovnik, local media outlet Portal Oko reported.

The town is recognisable as King's Landing in the TV series Game of Thrones, with high stone walls making it a picturesque photo spot.

× Game of Thrones scenes set in King's Landing are filmed in Dubrovnik, adding to its appeal for holidaymakers. Photo/Supplied Game of Thrones scenes set in King's Landing are filmed in Dubrovnik, adding to its appeal for holidaymakers. Photo/Supplied

Portal Oko reported the tourist, who was drunk, was sitting on a wall above the beach early in the morning.

The woman apparently lost her balance and fell six metres into a garden, receiving serious but not life-threatening injuries.

She is believed to be recovering in Dubrovnik General Hospital.

Croatia is in the height of its tourist season, with its population of around 4 million swelling to 11 million.

Adding to the crowds, a massive techno music festival UltraEurope was held in Split from July 14-17, drawing around 100,000 partygoers from all around the world.