President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit the lowest mark ever for any president who has been in office for six months, according to a new poll released on Saturday.

A survey conducted by ABC News and The Washington Post found that just 36 per cent of Americans approved of the president's job performance.

That represents a drop of six points from Trump's job approval rating at the 100-day mark of his presidency.

The figures are the lowest of any president since polling data began 70 years ago.

The only other president to approach such low numbers at the six-month mark of his presidency was Gerald Ford, who had just a 39 per cent approval rating in February 1975.

Advertisement

× Then US President Barack Obama meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2012. Photo / AP Then US President Barack Obama meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in 2012. Photo / AP

The poor approval ratings are due in large part to the ongoing Russia investigation as well as perceptions of Trump's ability to lead America on the world stage and the unpopularity of the proposed Republican health care bill.

According to the survey, 63 per cent say it was inappropriate for Donald Trump Jr to have met with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign last year.

Sixty percent also say they believe Russia meddled in the election, while more than two-thirds (67 per cent) say they believe Trump aides helped Russia in this effort.

Over half of those polled say they don't think Trump is making significant progress toward his goals, while just 38 per cent say they think he is making progress.

Two-thirds of those surveyed also said they do not trust Trump to negotiate with other world leaders.

And slightly less than half of those polled say the country has grown weaker under Trump.

Meanwhile, efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare are quite unpopular with the public, according to the poll.

× Trump's 58 per cent disapproval rating is an all-time high - a full seven points higher than the second-highest disapproval rating after six months in office, Bill Clinton. Photo / AP Trump's 58 per cent disapproval rating is an all-time high - a full seven points higher than the second-highest disapproval rating after six months in office, Bill Clinton. Photo / AP

Half of those surveyed said they prefer to keep the current health care law, while just 24 per cent said they favour the GOP plan.

Seventeen percent said they prefer neither.

The only good news for Trump is that the public doesn't think much of the Democratic Party either.

Just 37 per cent said that the Democratic Party "stands for something" while more than half - 52 per cent - said it is merely standing in opposition to Trump.

Opinion is also nearly evenly split with regards to how Trump is handling the economy.

Forty-three percent approve of the president's handling of the economy, while 41 per cent disapprove.

Sixteen per cent said they aren't ready to rate his performance.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, never scored approval numbers this low.

Obama's worst approval rating was 40 per cent, which was recorded during his sixth year in the White House.

Trump's 58 per cent disapproval rating is also an all-time high - and a full seven points higher than the second-highest disapproval rating after six months in office (Bill Clinton in 1993).

When the poll's participants were broken down according to groups, the partisan nature of current politics becomes apparent.

Of those polled who count themselves as conservative Republicans, Trump received a 90-per cent approval.

Among liberal Democrats, the figure if five per cent.

The survey showed that 82 per cent of Republicans approved of Trump versus just 11 per cent among Democrats.

Among independents, Trump received 32 per cent approval.