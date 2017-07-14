Albanian police say they have seized at least 15 tonnes of marijuana hidden in a southwestern village.

Police spokesman Gentian Mullai says that officers had found the drugs Friday in Llakatund, 150km southwest of the capital, Tirana.

Police also seized about 700kg in a separate operation at another village in the Kavaja district, 50km west of Tirana.

Police declined to provide further details, saying operations are ongoing.

This year, authorities have made major seizures of cannabis stored in remote areas, along the coast or on speedboats to be illegally smuggled to neighboring Greece and nearby Italy.

Last year, authorities destroyed 2.5 million cannabis plants and seized several tonnes in anti-smuggling efforts.

- AP