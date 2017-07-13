British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Zealand later this month.

Johnson, who championed the Brexit vote and could be in line to be the UK's next Prime Minister, will arrive for a three-day visit on July 23.

While here, he will meet with Prime Minister Bill English and other senior ministers and Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

He will also take part in a ceremony at Pukeahu National Park in Wellington, where the UK has a memorial.

His visit comes as New Zealand closes in on a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which can take place once it formally leaves the European Union.

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee said the two countries enjoyed a "close and enduring friendship".

"We share extensive defence and security links as well as significant business and investment ties.

"We also have a common interest in a range of international peace and security matters.

"We welcome Secretary Johnson's visit as an opportunity to strengthen our close relationship at a time when the United Kingdom is seeking to reshape its relationships around the world following its decision to leave the European Union."