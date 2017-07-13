A Coastguard search and investigation was launched after a mysterious "help" sign appeared on an inacessible beach on the Isle of Man.

Locals have been left bemused after the sign appeared at the bottom of a 76-metre cliff, an area only accessible by sea, The Sun reports.

A passerby alerted authorities when he spotted the sign, which was made from driftwood, plastic and tyres, between Keristal and Little Ness in Braddan on the east of the island.

The sign has bemused locals after it appeared in a cove at the bottom of a cliff.

Coastguard members and police arrived at the scene to investigate along with a cliff technician who was lowered into the cove, according to the BBC.

"A thorough search of the beach and surrounding area was carried out but nobody was located," said a spokesman.

Kevin Scott of the Isle of Man Coastguard in Douglas said the cove is only accessible by sea "so it is a mystery as to why or how it is there".

In a statement, he said: "The word HELP was written in six ft high (1.8m) letters made out of tyres, plastic and wood and the walker did the right thing in telling the police."

The Coastguard and police were called to the scene.

This comes after a creepy SOS sign, made from rocks, was spotted along Western Australia's northern coastline in May this year.

However, it was later revealed the sign was made by two men in 2013 who were trapped by a hungry crocodile.

The SOS sign made out of rocks was found in the Swift Bay.

The men were sailing in the area and used an inflatable dinghy to go ashore in Swift Bay, where they were confronted by a killer crocodile.

The crocodile blocked their route back to the yacht, which forced them to build a shelter and source food and water as they tried to find help.