Gunmen have opened fire outside a French mosque, leaving several people injured.

Two men reportedly arrived outside the mosque in the city of Avignon around 10.30pm local time and carried out the shooting, La Provence reported.


The attackers, who arrived in a Renault Clio, were armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Investigators are not treating the shooting as a terror attack at this stage, The Sun reported.

A seven-year-old girl is among the injured.

Laure Chabaud, Avignon magistrate, said that evidence so far pointed towards a gangland dispute.

The two gunmen are still on the run.

More to come.

