A lesbian prisoner has revealed how she allegedly had a tryst with a female guard within her own jail cell.

Sydnee Offord, 29, said she "groped and kissed" prison officer Faron Selvage, 21, at HMP Send in Surrey.

She also claimed Selvage sent her love messages and texts despite having a boyfriend, and allegedly breaching prison rules, risking losing her job or potential prosecution, according to Daily Mail.

Offord told The Sun she received "raunchy selfies" after she was released from prison including naked pictures.

Advertisement

She said the romantic relationship began when Selvage began "frequently" visiting her cell and brought her chocolates and love notes before revealing "she had never felt this way about a woman before".

Offord told the paper: "On one visit she asked for a hug and I kissed her. She said she liked my boobs. The next time we kissed more passionately.

"It happened virtually every time she came to my cell. We'd fondle boobs and run our hands up each others' legs and bums."

She added she warned the prison officer she was risking jail but Selvage said she "didn't care".

Offord said she eventually cut off contact with the jailer after receiving "naked selfies" from her.

× Faron Selvage. Photo/Twitter Faron Selvage. Photo/Twitter

Selvage did not respond to a request for comment from The Sun.

A spokesman for the prison service: "We take all allegations of inappropriate behaviour seriously and are investigating."

MailOnline has contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.