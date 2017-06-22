By Marnie O'Neill

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Edward Davidson is being urged to cash in on his notoriety while still on the run.

Flamboyant property tycoon James Tee, who divides his time between Malaysia and Davidson's home town of Perth, has posted a series of congratulatory messages to Davidson on Facebook, addressing him by his nickname "Rage".

The eccentric self-described millionaire counts former WA Premier Colin Barnett's son Sam Barnett and model Nicole Trunfio in his circle of friends and is known for posting selfies with fake guns.

"Well done Rage!!! Haha," Tee wrote.

"He'll well and truly be beyond Indonesian jurisdiction now. The dopey Indo cops can forget looking for him. If only the Bali 9 [...] was as smart?!?

"Ahhhhhhhahaha A round of applause for Shaun Rageone Davidson!"

Davidson may well be beyond Indonesian jurisdiction. Two of the men he escaped Bali's most notorious prison with were captured on Thursday night more than 1100km away in Dili, East Timor.

There is still no sign of the Australian.

Tee, who claims to have studied public international law at Harvard but is a developer by trade, put his degree to use by giving Davidson a crash course in how to sell his story safely.

"Shaun If u can read this, channel 9 will pay you $5 million for a tell all interview!!!! Hahah

There's a media agent to handle everything for us ha," Tee wrote in a June 22 post.

"Shaun just hit the lotto!!!! NBC and 60 minutes America may offer him even more! He's gotta not speak to the media at all. If he's international waters and gives a televised interviews, it'll be worth 10 million.

" ... Any proceeds of the interview would be subject to forfeiture to the extent that it constitutes the proceeds of an Australia crime and the extent of any payments received by Shaun in Australia.

"If the story and payment for any interview is based on a foreign offence and payment was made to an offshore bank in a neutral jurisdiction, Eg. Cayman Islands or Panama, they [sic] would be no grounds for the Commonwealth to seek forfeiture of any income that Shaun would earn from giving an interview.

"No payment would be accepted unless it was made to an offshore private bank belonging to a numbered bearer share corporation. He'll get his dosh without any problems."

James Tee (centre) has expressed admiration for prison escapee Shaun Davidson.

Davidson and three fellow inmates escaped Bali's notorious Kerobokan prison in the early hours of Monday morning by digging a 15m-long, 40cm-wide tunnel beneath one of the prison walls.

Authorities have admitted they do not know where the escapees' passports are. Two were captured on Thursday in Dili - Indian national Sayed Muhammad Said, who is serving a 14-year sentence on drug smuggling charges and Bulgarian Dimitir Nikolon Ilev, serving seven years.

Police had earlier called on all four men to surrender or risk being shot.

Davidson and Malaysian national Tee Kok Ming, who was also serving time for drug offences, are still on the run.

At first, there were fears the four may have gotten stuck in the narrow passage and drowned after it filled up with rainwater following a massive downpour later that day.

Rather then dispatch a camera, guard or police officer down the hole, authorities ordered a trusted Kerobokan inmate known as Tamping to wriggle his way through to make sure no one was stuck inside.

The inmate found a torch, clothes and a digging tool on his travels but no bodies.

Earlier on Thursday, more details emerged about how Davidson and the other three staged their daring break out.

Corrections chief of Bali's Law and Human Rights Ministry, Surung Pasaribu, said the prisoners had made a 65cm x 60cm hole in the ceiling of their cell and crawling through a series of hidden passages leading to the underground tunnel.

Pasaribu said the men could be charged with destroying jail property and face further jail time.

There is no charge of escaping custody in Indonesia and unless the men are charged with destroying jail property they would not face further jail time, he said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"For our friend prisoners from Australia, Bulgaria, India and Malaysia, I hope you come back again to Kerobokan," Pasaribu said.

Badung Police chief Yudith Hananta told News Corp that police would not rule out shooting the escapees if they attempted to resist capture.

"If they fight against police we will take firm action based on the police law, including shooting them," Hananta said.

"We urge them to surrender. Don't let the police do firm action. Please come to the nearest police station to surrender. We will give them an escort."

News.com.au has approached Tee for comment.