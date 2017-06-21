The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has faced court over the 'sad and tragic' death of her daughter.

Cassie Doohan, 18, was charged overnight after officers received the summary of a post mortem examination of her infant daughter, Anastasia Rose Hand, according to ABC.

Baby Anastasia was just four months old when she died, with doctors who treated her saying she suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" - an injury that couldn't be an accident.

Anastasia's life support machine was turned off on May 28, two days after her father David Hand, 21, found her unresponsive at home in Capel, Western Australia.

Advertisement

The baby's father told the court her gave her a bottle of milk with his daughter appearing happy and making "cooing" noises. But he explained when he came back 15 minutes later she was unresponsive.

Anastasia's injuries included swelling and bleeding on the brain as well as "abnormalities to lower limb bones which were suggestive of abuse".

After being rushed to hospital her parents were questioned but later released.

Anastasia's family requested their baby girl be christened in hospital before her life support was turned off.

× Anastasia's father returned from his shower to find his baby unresponsive. Photo / 7 News Anastasia's father returned from his shower to find his baby unresponsive. Photo / 7 News

Ana's grandfather said his son was "not doing well at all, he's totally devastated really, he's lost his whole family now."

He has set up a GoFundMe page to help his unemployed son pay for their child's funeral.

"David and Cassie tragically lost their beloved baby girl," he wrote on the page.

"David is unemployed and has no way to pay for his precious child's funeral.

"I am sending out this appeal to help them, so that they can grieve for their loss without the added stress of this financial burden."

Cassie Doohan was then charged with aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Her request for bail was denied.

The court heard the charge against her could be upgraded once police get the results of tests on little Anastasia's brain, which won't be until September.