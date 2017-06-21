There has been an explosion at Brussels central station where military have shot a suspect who was allegedly wearing an explosive belt.

One suspect has been shot by the military, a senior Belgian law enforcement official has said. There are no other casualties.

He was allegedly carrying a backpack and a belt of explosives and was "seriously injured" after he was "neutralised", local media reported.

The Belgian capital's Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away.

Belgian Rail says traffic has been halted at the station with local media reporting that there was a small blast there.

Belgian Police has said an incident with a person in Brussels central station is under control.

Soldiers, firefighters, armoured trucks and police were pictured outside the station after it was evacuated.

Federal police have confirmed the blasts and say soldiers opened fire on man.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city's Central station. Meys could not say what had caused the blast.

He could only confirm that firefighters were at the scene.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.