Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at former FBI director James Comey while he delivered his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The oldest son of President Trump stayed quiet for on social media for most of the first hour of the Comey hearing, but then unleashed a sudden tweet storm shortly before 11am, according to Daily Mail.

He even retweeted an individual whose Twitter handle is "CNN is ISIS & Hitler" at one point, posting over 50 times in less then two hours.

There's a shock. https://t.co/BMUF899TqF — CNN Is ISIS & Hitler (@NolteNC) June 8, 2017





It was Don Jr. flying solo for close to two hours, until his brother Eric jumped into the fray shortly after noon with two retweets meant to damn the fired FBI director.

Advertisement

Their father meanwhile watched the hearing from the White House dining room, where he resisted the urge to get online and comment on the events of the day.

President Trump then skipped out on watching the end of the testimony to deliver a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition at around 12:30pm.

Once all was said and done, Don Jr's final comment was a retweet of his father, who wrote back in April.

Once again he's right way before anyone else sees it... and they found another leaker today. https://t.co/IskdUimuMV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





The rest of President Trump's children took different approaches to dealing with Comey's damning testimony, which they were given a heads up on thanks to his decision to submit his opening remarks on Wednesday afternoon.

Ivanka was spotted driving into the White House early Thursday, sitting in the back seat of her chauffeured SUV while typing away on her cell phone.

She emerged from the seldom used side exit of her home, successfully avoiding the photographers as she got into her vehicle.

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner had no need to hide, and jolted out the front door of the home much like he does every other morning, shooting a big smile at those camped outside the $5.5million residence before hopping into his SUV.

Eric began the morning defending his charitable foundation against a story published on Tuesday, which revealed he had made large sums of money to the Trump Organization.

He took to Twitter to thank a supporter and when asked to comment on the matter told another person: "Respectfully, I have raised $16.3 Million for dying children with an expense ratio of less than 12.3%. Let's not politicise paediatric cancer."

In another tweet he declared: :Unfortunately, the only people who lose are sick kids receiving millions a year. In 2016 that was $3,600,310.00 to be exact."

Respectfully, I have raised $16.3 Million for dying children with an expense ratio of less than 12.3%. Let's not politicize pediatric cancer https://t.co/pqg9272EZr — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 8, 2017





Eric then emerged with a comment on the proceedings shortly after noon, retweeting a comment made by GOP chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

"Can we go back to the fact that Comey leaked memos and shared them with the media before Congress for political impact? #ComeyHearing," read the tweet.

Can we go back to the fact that Comey leaked memos and shared them with the media before Congress for political impact? #ComeyHearing https://t.co/mRCPcLEgJH — Ronna RomneyMcDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 8, 2017





President Trump's daughter Tiffany was completely silent meanwhile while Barron does not have social media and is busy with his mother planning their move to Washington DC later this month.

That left Don Jr to be responsible for most of the family outrage, which he continued to do throughout the hearing.

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017









2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017









3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017









Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





He was back again after another two minute break to keep going after Comey and his statements.

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





And when Senator Marco Rubio pointed out that the only thing which was never leaked was that President Trump was not under investigation, Don Jr. tweeted: "Solid point and seems rather convenient for the partisan nonsense we have seen play out for months."

That tweet even got a retweet from Don Jr 30 minutes after he first posted it on his account.

Solid point and seems rather convenient for the partisan nonsense we have seen play out for months. https://t.co/PpYkSVRzmA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





Don Jr. later added:

We all know that there is no way anyone in the swamp would leak something favorable to #potus. Otherwise this whopper would be everywhere! https://t.co/hO5SCD3Nd2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





Then, when Comey stated that he helped to get his memo leaked in hopes of getting a special counsel to investigate, Don Jr. tweeted:

Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press? Is this a joke? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017









Washington DC at its finest. This is what America rallied against, but the DC elite don't get it or know any other way. https://t.co/H5SszE4uL4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





Through this all Don Jr also retweeted a number of other individuals, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, Bill O'Reilly and the disgraced host's former employer Fox News.

He also earned a number of retweets from the son of General Flynn, Michael Flynn Jr., who posted a number of Don Jr's comments to his own account.

Comey's admission that he had leaked information seemed to be the most bothersome bit of information to Don Jr. who tweeted:

SO TRUE: He was more than willing to leak something against @realDonaldTrump but not something that exonerates him? Classy guy https://t.co/UqTtp3b6Nm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





Don Jr. also made a point of posting the question asked by Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, writing:

Sen Blunt: If you told Sessions you didn't want to be alone with Trump again, why did you continue to take his calls? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017





That same question was almost asked verbatim the day prior at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial by the Defense to his alleged victim, Andrea Constand.