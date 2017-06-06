4:49pm Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Three men stabbed in violent NSW brawl

By Megan Palin

Three men have been stabbed during a brawl in Murwillumbah, NSW. Photo/123RF
Three men have been stabbed during a brawl in Murwillumbah, NSW. Photo/123RF

Three men have been stabbed and one is seriously injured after a violent brawl at a park in the northern NSW town of Murwillumbah.

Police said they were called to Knox Park after reports of a fight, just before 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a group of up to 30 people were involved in the brawl. Several of them were reportedly armed with knives and glass bottles.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for stab wounds to the chest and a man in his teens for stab wounds to the chest and shoulder.

A man has been arrested and three men have been taken to hospital. At least one is reportedly in a critical condition.

Several crime scenes have been established as police remain on the scene.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au details were unclear but said Tweed police are looking into the matter.

- news.com.au

By Megan Palin

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 06 Jun 2017 16:49:52 Processing Time: 16ms