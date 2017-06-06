Three men stabbed in violent NSW brawl

By Megan Palin

Three men have been stabbed and one is seriously injured after a violent brawl at a park in the northern NSW town of Murwillumbah.

Police said they were called to Knox Park after reports of a fight, just before 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a group of up to 30 people were involved in the brawl. Several of them were reportedly armed with knives and glass bottles.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for stab wounds to the chest and a man in his teens for stab wounds to the chest and shoulder.

A man has been arrested and three men have been taken to hospital. At least one is reportedly in a critical condition.

Several crime scenes have been established as police remain on the scene.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au details were unclear but said Tweed police are looking into the matter.

