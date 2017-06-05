Family hopeful for Kiwi London terror attack victim Oliver Dowling's 'full recovery'

By Sam Hurley

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Christchurch man, stabbed several times during yesterday's terror attack in central London, is expected to return home and make a full recovery, says his sister.

Oliver Dowling was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach after three terrorists rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and knifed dozens more on Saturday night (London time).

The 32-year-old is recovering after a four-hour surgery, according to his sister Freddy Dowling, who added her brother survived because the terrorist's blade missed his vital organs.

After mowing down pedestrians, the three terrorists leapt from the white vehicle with large knives and began targeting people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

Dowling, a Christ's College old boy, was out for dinner at the markets with his partner, Marie Bondeville, when he was attacked.

"You never think that any of these terrorist attacks will come into your home and directly affect your family, but this time it has," Freddy wrote in an Instagram post.

She said her brother "will hopefully be able to go home in a few days time and fully recover".

Bondeville, who is not a New Zealander, is also believed to have been wounded in the attack, but her status is unknown.

Continued below.

Related Content London attack: Fiance 'held his wife-to-be and watched her die in his arms' Kiwi stabbed in London terror attacks Video Watch: The latest from London attack aftermath

"This is heartbreaking get well soon Oliver and Marie," Freddy wrote on Facebook.

She said doctors were "very happy" with how her brother came out of surgery.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the New Zealand High Commission in London has been in contact with Dowling's family and was providing consular assistance.

Dowling, who has been living and working in London, has also been offered support from dozens of UK-based Kiwis, many of whom have offered to donate money to help during his recovery.

Meanwhile, more than 1000 registered Kiwis in London are also being advised to follow the instructions of local authorities.

MFAT said there are currently 2709 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in the UK, with 1058 of those being in London.

The High Commission is in contact with British officials and is advising New Zealanders in London to follow their instructions.

At least 48 victims were treated at several London hospitals and a dozens more treated for less serious injuries.

Police shot dead all three terrorists.

Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attack, the militant group's agency Amaq said.

It is the third such terror incident in Britain in less than three months.

On May 22 a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, while on March 22 a man killed four people when he drove his rented SUV into pedestrians at London's Westminster Bridge, before stabbing a police officer to death.

- NZ Herald