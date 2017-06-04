London Bridge terror: Kiwi man Ross Fowler hid under stairs, sprinted to safety

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Kiwi man was having a beer with friends when he was told to dive to the ground amidst the chaos of the London Bridge terror attack.

Ross Fowler hid under the stairs while armed police yelled at scared patrons to "get down!". After 45 minutes of hiding he sprinted to safety.

Fowler was at the German beer hall Katzenjammers which is near the Borough Market. He said police officers rushed down in droves grasping machine guns and yelling at the crowd to get on the floor.

Fowler thought attackers were going to follow the police in.

"Everyone was freaking out, crying. We had no idea what was going on.

"They yelled 'get the f**k down, s**t's about to go down'," Fowler said.

He said there was some confusion over whether they should get out of the building or stay bunkered down.

After 45 minutes police told them they were going to be evacuated. The group of about 200 people was led up a fire escape. Fowler said they had to run to safety in groups of five.

Continued below.

Related Content London terror rampage: How the events unfolded Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London Lions fans react to London terror attack: 'It's absolutely tragic it could happen again'

"We were told to sprint as fast as we could to where it was clear... Police were everywhere.

"Luckily we didn't see anything."

Fowler said it was easy to get caught up in the heat of the moment and they were all freaked out but he made sure his mates were alright.

Once they reached safety Fowler and his friends grabbed a rental bike as all the public transport was either closed or overwhelmed. They cycled to the closest tube station to get home.

"It was a bit of a mission but it had to be done."

Fowler said it made him realise how lucky we are to live in New Zealand - a relatively peaceful country.

"Life is a breeze compared to living here. You just cruise.

"But it's about understanding that these things can happen anywhere. You can't control it or live your life thinking 'I just want to stay home'.

"I'd rather enjoy my life and just keep on going."

Fowler, originally from Rotorua, moved to London six months ago with his Bulgarian wife

He works in a hotel doing corporate sales.

Liz Fowler, Ross' mum, was at church in Rotorua when she received the call.

"We were in a church service and after the third time of him trying I thought maybe I should find out what he actually wants," she said.

"I went outside to take the call and I was very upset."Liz Fowler said herself and her daughter took a moment to thank God for saving her son.

"I'm really grateful that he's okay, but of course there are other mums out there who's hearts are breaking," she said.

Her son and his wife were only five minutes away from the last attack near Westminster.

"It certainly brings it home," Liz Fowler said.

"It's pretty scary when you're a long way away from your kids, but you can't keep them close forever."

Fowler has called his family a few times since he made it home.

"He's made his way home safely, so we're very happy about that," Liz Fowler said.

"It's really sad for the people it's actually affecting, really affecting over there."

Follow our live blog:

- NZ Herald