Pennsylvania police officer overdosed during car search

A police officer who ingested drugs while searching a car had an accidental overdose.

The Pennsylvania officer went inside a suspect's vehicle in search of a wallet and encountered a powdery substance in the vehicle's centre console, Chief Scott Slagle said.

Slagle told Fox News that the powdery substance went in the air as the officer searched the car.

As the officer walked back to the police vehicle, he was dizzy and felt his heart racing, Slagle said.

He then went down on one knee and felt faint.

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital for a few hours before being released.

Police have run tests and will know when the results come back what it was that the officer accidentally consumed. It is suspected the powder was heroin or fentanyl.

- NZ Herald