Manchester Ariana Grande concert attack: Further arrests as police investigations advance

By Ellen Whinnett, staff writers, Lexie Cartwright

The Manchester bomber's father and two brothers have been arrested on suspicion of links to Islamic State in relation to Monday night's chilling attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, killed 22 people when he detonated a nail bomb after a concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night. His youngest victim was just eight years old.

The Telegraph reports Abedi's 20-year-old brother, Hashem Abedi, was arrested on Tuesday night in Libya's capital Tripoli by counter-terrorism forces.

On Wednesday, the attacker's older brother, Ismail, was arrested following police raids in the UK.

On the same day, over in Libya, three armed vehicles arrived to take away their father, Ramadan Abedi, an administrative manager of the Central Security Force in Tripoli.

According to a former security official in Libya, Abdel-Basit Haroun, Ramadan Abedi was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group in the 1990s. The group had links to al-Qaeda.

Although the LIFG disbanded, Mr Haroun said the elder Abedi belongs to the Salafi Jihadi movement, the most extreme sect of Salafism and from which al-Qaeda and Islamic State hails.

The Abedi family are believed to live between Libya and Manchester, where the children were born and grew up.

Five people have now been arrested over Monday night's attack, which left 119 people needing hospital treatment.

Dad: "We don't believe in killing innocents"

The family's arrest comes hours after Ramadan Abedi claimed his son, Salman Abedi, was innocent.

"We don't believe in killing innocents. This is not us," he said, according to Express.

"My son was as religious as any child who opens his eyes in a religious family. As we were discussing news of similar attacks earlier, he was always against those attacks, saying there's no religious justification for them. I don't understand how he'd have become involved in an attack that led to the killing of children."

Speaking from Tripoli, Ramadan Abedi said his son sounded "normal" when they spoke five days ago and claims he was preparing to visit Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan Abedi fled Tripoli in 1993 after Muammar al-Gaddafi's security authorities issued an arrest warrant and eventually sought political asylum in Britain.

Salman Abedi "was known to intelligence services"

Police said the Manchester Arena bomber was known to intelligence services "up to a point" and probably went to Syria". The Telegraph reports Abedin is thought to have returned from Libya just days ago after a three-week visit.

US intelligence officials told NBC News that Abedi was identified at the scene of the bombing by a bank card found in his pocket. The identification was confirmed by facial recognition technology.

He also had ties to al-Qaeda, had received terrorist training abroad, and members of his own family informed on him in the past, according to NBC News.

Britain's Interior Minister said the suicide bomber was likely not acting alone.

Police on Wednesday said they were investigating a "terror network", with up to 3800 soldiers to be deployed on the streets in the UK at "key locations" following the attack.

Police raid homes across Manchester

Police conducted raids across Manchester on Wednesday, including flats in a stone and brick building on Granby Row.

Building residents said they were startled first by the sound of a fire alarm and then the sight of heavily armed anti-terror police on Wednesday.

They were escorted out of the building as police broke through the door to one of the flats shortly after 12.30pm local time.

Neighbours told the Manchester Evening News that the flat was regularly leased out through online rentals agency AirBnB.

"I got down to the front door and instead of the fire brigade armed police with a machine gun and mask were there," Louise Bolotin, a freelance journalist who lives in Granby House, told the Evening News. "I was like 'what is going on?' About four or five minutes after more armed police in masks came out."

Loads of police still outside Granby House, one went in carrying what looked like a first aid kit pic.twitter.com/k5leaBqHUr — Louise Bolotin (@louisebolotin) May 24, 2017

Omar Alfakhuri says he woke up to find the street filled with police including armed officers who were shouting at the family pic.twitter.com/tzQ1h3fsE9 — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) May 24, 2017

A Manchester police spokesman said the raid was part of the investigation into the Manchester Arena attack.

"That search is ongoing. In order to do this safely we briefly closed a railway line, but it has now been reopened."

Manchester chief constable Ian Hopkins a controlled explosion was used to enter one of the homes being raided.

"I think it is very clear this is a network we are investigating. The level of activity is intense and continuing at a fast pace," he said.

Earlier, Manchester police said they were executing a search warrant in South Manchester when three new arrests were made.

Local media reported neighbours as saying they saw police raid a property early this morning local time (shortly after 7pm AEDT).

A 23-year-old was arrested in the South Manchester area on Tuesday in relation to the bombing.

Police said four people in total have been arrested.

During the day thousands of locals packed central city streets in Manchester to honour those killed and injured when Abedi set off a bomb packed with nails, bolts and ball-bearings at a concert at Manchester Arena being performed by American pop star Ariana Grande.

They vowed not to be defeated or divided by terrorism, with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham saying: "Today it will be business as usual as far as possible in our great city."

But in Downing Street, officials warned the prime minister that the risk of another terror strike was critical.

Ariana Grande suspends tour

Ariana Grande's management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester.

The pop star, who was on a European leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour, canceled stops scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London. She also canceled a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, concerts in Lodz, Poland on May 31 and June 1 as well as shows in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, and Zurich on June 5.

Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday's blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words.

Queen in security scare

In an unrelated incident, police detained a man outside Buckingham Palace as a car believed to be carrying the Queen drove past. He was held to the ground by police who took him away in the back of a police van.

Footage taken at the scene reveals the security scare took place as the Queen was driven past.

Scotland Yard have since confirmed the man who was arrested was in possession of a knife, but the incident was not believed terror-related.

At 10:40am patrolling officers detained & arrested a man in The Mall in poss. of a knife. No injuries. Not believed to be terrorist related — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 24, 2017

Off-duty police officer among the dead

Greater Manchester Police say they are now "confident" they have identified the 22 people killed in the attack and that all families have been informed.

"Due to the number of victims, forensic post-mortems are likely to take four or five days," a statement reads. "After this we will be in a position to formally name the victims with guidance from the coroner."

Among those killed was an off-duty, female police officer and mother-of-two, whose husband was also at the concert and is understood to be critically injured. Their two children are also said to be receiving treatment.

"Very sadly I can confirm one of the victims was a serving officer," Manchester chief constable Ian Hopkins said at a press conference. "In respecting the families wishes I will make no further comment at this stage."

Chief Hopkins said officers had spoken to all the families of the 22 people killed in the bomb blast. "We are doing all we can to support them," he said.

Also killed was 14-year-old Nell Jones. The Cheshire student's school, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive, confirmed the death. Her parents rushed to Manchester to search for their daughter, who they had reported missing after the concert.

"I have just done six assemblies to tell the pupils. Children are all over the place crying. We are all devastated," head teacher Dennis Oliver said about breaking the news to Nell's schoolmates.

Nell's friends described her as a bright teen and a "very popular girl" who was always bright, positive and smiling.

One of our members Nell jones is still missing! Please share far and wide and help bring Nell home #prayfornell #Manchester pic.twitter.com/keKsWqRoX8 — Knutsford YFC (@KnutsfordYf) May 23, 2017

A 29-year-old PR manager, Martyn Hett, also died in the blast. Mr Hett's partner Russell Hayward, who had appeared with his "soulmate" on the TV show Come Dine with Me, confirmed the tragic news in a tweet.

"We got the news last night that our wonderful, iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive," Mr Hayward wrote.

"He left the world exactly how he lived, centre of attention. I'm in a really bad way so please forgive if I don't reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful and amazing friends to keep each other strong, I love you Martyn. I always will."

Soulmate doesn't even come close. Come back to us Martyn so we can watch last nights Corrie together pic.twitter.com/cXbehUgoxc — Russell (@RussellHayward) May 23, 2017

A married Polish couple who went to the concert to collect their daughters also died. Margin and Angelika Klis were in the foyer of the stadium, waiting to take their daughters home to York, when the bomb was detonated.

Their daughters had been running a social media campaign looking for Mr Klis, 42, and Mrs Klis, 40. One of their children was a student at the University of York.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told radio R FM FM a Polish couple had died, although their daughters had been found safe.

"The parents came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead," he said.

Also among the dead were two mothers who went to collect their teenage daughters from the concert, an aunt who shielded her sister and niece from the blast, two 15-year-old girls, an 18-year-old girl, a 26-year-old man, and the tiniest victim, eight-year-old fan Saffie Rose Roussos.

Distraught pop princess Grande, a Nickelodeon TV starlet who transitioned into pop and whose fan base is heavily built on young girls and teenagers, flew into her home city of Boca Raton in Florida, the US.

She stepped off a private jet and into the arms of her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

She has tweeted that she is "broken" by the carnage unleashed on her young fans, and has suspended her Dangerous Woman tour of Europe.

Attacker unmasked

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Abedi, the British-born son of Libyan refugees, was known to security services "up to a point."

"It seems likely, possible, that he wasn't doing this on his own," she said.

Ms Rudd said it was not yet known if Abedi had carried out the attack on behalf of Islamic State, which on Tuesday claimed responsibility.

Abedi was a university dropout with "proven" links to Islamic State, according to France's interior minister.

Born to a devoutly Muslim Libyan family in Britain's third biggest city, officials said he was known to British security services and the Financial Times reported he had turned to radical Islam.

Abedi worshipped at a mosque in a leafy Manchester suburb popular with students.

His father was reportedly a well-known figure who sometimes performed the call to prayer.

Abedi "grew up in Britain and then suddenly, after a trip to Libya and then likely to Syria, became radicalised and decided to carry out this attack", French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told BFMTV.

He said it was "possible" that Abedi had had assistance from other people, adding that his links with Islamic State which claimed responsibility for the carnage "are proven".

Abedi's family had lived in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester for at least 10 years, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Armed police raided an address in the modestly well-to-do area on Tuesday, carrying out a controlled explosion to gain entry.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in the south of the city in connection with the attack. Three more men were arrested in the area on Wednesday.

Abedi's family were closely linked to the Didsbury Mosque, a Victorian former Methodist chapel in a leafy suburb that was bought in 1967 by donors from the Syrian community.

His father Ramadan had sometimes performed the call to prayer and his brother Ismail had been a volunteer.

One senior figure from the mosque however, Mohammed Saeed, told The Guardian that when he once gave a sermon denouncing terror, Abedi stared him down.

"Salman showed me a face of hate after that sermon," Mohammed Saeed said of the 2015 encounter. "He was showing me hatred."

Security clamp-down

The Palace of Westminster - where UK's Parliament is housed - was last night closed to the public and all not possessing the appropriate security passes. The move was based on police advice, but no details were released.

With the terror threat raised to critical, the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which always attracts crowds of tourists, was cancelled on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence said it was to allow the "deployment of police."

Scotland Yard has confirmed troops will replace police at locations including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and Westminster.

Troops swarm streets

Up to 1000 heavily-armed troops are being deployed on to streets across the United Kingdom as the terror threat was raised to critical.

The government has activated Operation Temperer, a plan to replace some police patrols with 984 heavily-armed troops, and increase police presence, major sporting events and tourist landmarks.

Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terror threat level from severe to critical for the first time in almost 10 years, meaning the risk of terror striking on UK soil was now imminent.

Mrs May said she did not want to "unduly alarm" the public but warned: "It is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack."

With the FA Cup final scheduled for Saturday at Wembley Stadium, it is likely the public will see troops patrolling as soon as this weekend.

Investigation advances

In Manchester, investigators are working to determine if Manchester-born Abedi, whose Libyan-born parents were granted refugee status in the UK to allow them to escape the despotic regime of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was acting alone, or as part of an Islamist network.

Forensic specialists are sifting the remnants of the bomb he detonated inside the foyer at the Manchester Arena as thousands of young concertgoers left the arena at the end of the concert, and seized a handbook entitled "Know your Chemicals" from his home in south Manchester.

They have also obtained CCTV vision of him approaching the arena.

Special Forces were deployed to Manchester in the hunt for anyone who may have been an accomplice to Abedi, while a 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday remained in custody.

Manchester unites

As the roads around Manchester Arena and the adjoining Victoria train station remain cordoned off by police last night, there were extraordinary scenes hours earlier when thousands of people packed into the CBD to stand against terrorism.

Senior figures including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, home secretary Amber Rudd, the Commons Speaker, John Bercow, and sporting hero, former cricket captain Freddie Flintoff were in the crowd.

The city vowed to stick together.

Mayor Burnham said Manchester would grow stronger.

"I wanted to thank the people of Manchester. Even in the minute after the attack, they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from danger.

"It will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together."

- With AP

