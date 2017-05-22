Protesting Notre Dame students walk out of Pence speech

By Valerie Strauss

Some US students at the University of Notre Dame walked out of their own graduation ceremony to protest against Vice-President Mike Pence when he began to deliver the commencement speech.

Pence was chosen to give the commencement address at the nation's most prominent Catholic university - even though the school ordinarily invites newly inaugurated presidents to give the address in their first year of office.

Thousands of students and faculty members signed a petition asking Notre Dame's president, the Rev John Jenkins, not to invite President Donald Trump, and the university chose instead to invite Pence, a former Indiana Governor.

A coalition of student activist groups at Notre Dame called We StaND For planned a walkout to protest against policies Pence pursued as Governor that they say targeted the most vulnerable. Pence was planning to seek re-election as governor when Trump selected him to be his vice-presidential running mate last year, but Pence was unpopular at the time in his own state and many thought he would lose his re-election bid.

School officials knew of the student walkout plans and did not try to stop them. The students - more than 100 - walked quietly out, and there were some cheers and boos sounded, though only briefly.

Paul Browne, vice-president for public affairs and communications, said Notre Dame has been the site of protests of presidents and vice-presidents in the past, and as long as the students did not disrupt the ceremony, it would be allowed to take place.

Hundreds of antiabortion activists protested against President Barack Obama when he spoke at the 2009 graduation ceremony, and there were smaller protests too for Vice-President Joe Biden at the 2016 commencement.

- Washington Post