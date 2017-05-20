Florida couple jailed for sex in front of cops, members of the public

A Florida couple were so caught up in the moment that even the police couldn't stop them.

Merri-Anne Bromley, 62, and David Wheeler, 55, were arrested after members of the public saw them having sex in front of a dental office in St Petersburg.

The frisky couple were in "full review" of everyone and were not interrupted by the arrival of officers to the scene.

"The intercourse continued in the presence of law enforcement," St Petersburg police officer John Reeves said in the arrest report.

The pair were charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour.

