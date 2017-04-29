Mum shot by husband died heroically saving her four children

The sister of a woman whose husband shot her dead before turning the gun on himself said she died heroically saving her four children.

Deer hunter and K-Mart worker Gregory Floyd, 43, shot his wife Ora Holt, 39, dead in neighbour Luke's home in Wangaratta, Melbourne, on Anzac Day.

Holt and her children Daeja, nine, Aniston, seven, Urban, five, and Koda, four, raced to the house pursued by Floyd and the brave mother tried to hold him off, the Daily Mail reports.

"She was the best mum. She did everything for her children," her sister Brenna Dunne told 9 News, crying as spoke of the final moments of her "best friend".

"I would have wanted to be the one who took the bullet for her."

When Floyd approached the house brandishing the high-powered rifle on Tuesday, Luke tried to reason with the father-of-four, but said he wore a 'blank expression' and did not respond.

"I just did what any else would have done - I said 'just put the gun down mate, let's talk,'" Luke told the Border Mail.

Dunne said Floyd tried to get in the back door while Daeja and Holt blocked it with their bodies.

"The oldest was helping her mum hold the back door to keep their dad from coming inside to hurt them," she said.

Then they, along with Luke, his wife, and two children ran for their lives - but Holt had to make sure her kids were safe, even if it put her life in danger.

"The kids said once they were out she went back, and I think that was probably to give them more time to run," Dunne said.

That was when Floyd gunned her down in the home before turning the gun on himself.

Dunne had no idea why her brother-in-law snapped and decided to kill Holt, as she spoke to them at Easter just nine days earlier and "she seemed happy".

"They seemed like they were ok, maybe had a little tiff which all couples have," she said.

"I'll never be able to get over this experience."

Dunne said the children's grandparents would likely take care of them, and family and friend set up two GoFundMe pages that have raised almost $20,000 so far.

"We will do anything to keep them safe and to make sure they have the best opportunities in life," she said.

The incident sent shockwaves through the local community.

Relatives and friends have since described Floyd as "very caring", "normal" and a "loving father".

A neighbour earlier told 7 News: "(The family) were normal... outside, he was playing with the kids, we never saw him yell at them or anything."

The incident is believed to have started after a heated argument between Floyd and Holt at their home.

His brother, Neville Floyd, described him as an "incredible, loving" person who loved his family, according to the Herald Sun.

"He was a very caring father who loved his children and loved his partner. His kids were his whole life," Mr Floyd said.

He declined to comment to Daily Mail Australia.

Holt's former housemate, Luigi Bonacci, said Floyd was a long-time retail worker and there had never been outward signs of trouble.

"He used to go deer hunting... as far as I know, he was a hard-working man.

"He'd been there (at K-Mart) a long time."



Holt, originally from the town Bright in Victoria, was a keen volunteer at her children's school.

"A special thanks to Ora Holt and Kristie Meggs who have been there every Tuesday, rain hail or shine," the school wrote in a recent newsletter.

She grew up in Bright, where she would horse-ride and motor-bike ride with friends.

Her parents owned a caravan park in nearby Freeburgh and her children went to school with the children of family friends.

Floyd's sister Trudi wrote to Facebook that is was a "sad day" to lose two of her family members.

"It is a very sad day for myself and my family to lose my brother and his partner may god give a strength to cope," she said.

More than $8000 has been raised by the local community for the parents' funerals.

Counselling will be offered at a community gathering on Thursday.

Homicide police have reportedly joined the investigation.

