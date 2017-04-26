Thailand father hangs 11-month-old daughter, then kills himself on Facebook Live

By Lindsey Bever

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The heartbroken mother of an 11-month-old girl who was hanged by her father before he killed himself has been pictured kissing her daughter farewell.

Wuttisan Wongtalay had earlier threatened to kill girlfriend Jiranuch Trirat, and she fled their home, leaving their daughter with him.

The horrified mother later saw the four minute clip of their deaths on the social network and called police, the Daily Mail reports.

Paranoid Wongtalay, 20, had a furious row with wife 21-year-old Ms Trirat, 21, after looking on her phone yesterday at 3am and accusing her of cheating on him.

Jiranuch left the home after he threatened to kill her then returned later that afternoon with her older brother to demand a separation.

But Wuttisan was not at home and told his wife and her relative by phone that he would return later that night.

They were still unable to find Wuttisan and were horrified when they later saw a video - which stayed online for around 24 hours - of him hanging her from a building.

Police found Wuttisan hanging from the side of an unfinished hotel in Phuket, Thailand, with daughter Natalee Wongtalay, who was nicknamed Beta.

Devastated Jiranuch was pictured in tears with relatives today as she left hospital holding the body of her daughter, revealing she had been trying to leave her partner.

Speaking today outside the hospital, she said: "I wanted to get away from him. He was jealous and angry, very angry.

"He scared me, I was scared and wanted to leave him. I wish I had kept my daughter with me. How can she forgive me for leaving her? I cannot let her go now. This will hurt me forever."

The disturbing footage broadcast live on Facebook showed Wuttisan place a noose around Beta's neck as she sits innocently in the sunlight.

He then drops her from the side of the building and she is heard crying. He lowers himself over the edge, but clambers back up and drags Beta back.

The girl is laid down and heard crying but then stops moving. Rescuers then found Wuttisan and Beta hanging from the building around one hour later.

Facebook removed the footage from the the profile of Wuttisan but the video had already been widely shared and was still widely available on the social network.

Ms Trirat had previously told the Phuket News: "At 3am yesterday he checked my phone and threatened to kill me.

"I was very afraid and ran away from the house and left Beta with him.

"I returned home late in the afternoon and they were not there. I called him to bring Beta back to the house, but I could not get in touch with him. That's when I saw the video clip and called the police."

She said he had checked her phone at 3am and he accused her of having an affair before flying into a jealous rage.

Lt Col Sanit Nookhong, from the Thai Royal Police, said the murder suicide was "an act of jealously".

He said: "We had an emergency call from Ms. Trirat and launched a search. We found the bodies of the father and daughter.

"We then checked the video of the man. He had done it before we arrived so there was no way for us to reach them.

"The man had an argument with his girlfriend. He was jealous and thought that she had other boyfriends.

"'The video was posted at 5.45pm and we had the call at 6.30pm."

A Facebook spokesman said: "This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim."

She continued: "There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Washington Post