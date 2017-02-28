One dead, several injured in California plane crash

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

At least one person is dead and five are injured after a plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Riverside, Southern California, authorities have said.

Four people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire, Riverside fire Captain Tyler Reynolds said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the dead person was from the house or the plane.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the aircraft.

The Cessna 310 crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose, after flying about half a mile northeast.

Video from a news helicopter showed plane wreckage and at least one home engulfed in flames near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenue.

The video also appeared to show a person being loaded onto a stretcher and removed from the home.

Residents in nearby homes were being evacuated and taken to a community center.

- Daily Mail