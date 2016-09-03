Airbnb host admits to filming people having sex on hidden cameras

An Airbnb host has claimed they film their guests having sex via hidden cameras and then share the videos with other website users in a scandalous admission.

An anonymous person, who says they are a host on the popular website, revealed on secret-sharing project, PostSecret, that they "swap hidden sex videos with other Airbnb hosts."

Postsecret published the confession on its Facebook page on Friday and says it is the most talked about secret from this week.

The Facebook post has since been shared over 4,000 times and has drawn the ire of many.

Natalie Boone Minervino wrote below the post: "Disgusting. Now you're ruining (it) for the Airbnbs that actually make an effort to keep their clients happy/safe."

Christina Royal commented: "Staying at an airbnb this week. On our honeymoon. Smh (shake my head)".

Another Airbnb host, Jen Hunter, said she has been doing her "utmost for two years to treat my guests with kindness and respect."

However with no way of knowing if the confession is legitimate Hunter commented again: "Pondering further, I wonder if this postcard was sent in by a hotel owner to try to damage Airbnb's reputation & is completely made up."

While Facebook user Lucio Rubino said she was sure the secret was "posted by a bed and breakfast owner that's trying get Airbnb to lose business."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: If All Blacks run the council Slender Man teen Morgan Geyser pleads insanity for stabbing Payton Leutner along with her friend Anissa Weier Sideswipe: August 22: Windswept tree enigma

Airbnb allows people to rent flats, rooms or beds in one of the listed host's properties.

It has over 1.5 million listings spread across 191 different countries in 34,000 cities, Airbnb says.

This is not the first time the website has been caught up in controversy. The Mail Online reported last month how an Airbnb guest, who rented a bedroom in a house, caused £7,000 worth of damage after she used the home for a porn shoot while the owner was away.

Landlord of the California home, Sharon Marzouk, posted before and after photos on Facebook of her dirtied property.

She found evidence of a porn shoot, including a sex toy on the bed, a bag of condoms, a checklist of sex acts for clients watching her videos online, and used tissues.

- Daily Mail