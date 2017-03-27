6:25am Mon 27 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

More flooding across Auckland as North Island braces for thundery, tropical deluge

MetService is warning the North Island is in for a stormy day. Photo / NZME
MetService is warning the North Island is in for a stormy day. Photo / NZME

Flash flooding has left properties across Auckland under water as an overnight tropical deluge saw more than a dozen homeowners call for help.

Firefighters rushed to 15 properties as the weather packed up, with a flurry of 11 calls just after 1am when a burst of torrential rain hit the city.

Fire Service northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said fire crews had attended more than a dozen flooding calls through the night.

Homes and properties in East Auckland, Remuera and Castor Bay were inundated after stormwater drains became blocked in the heavy deluge.

However, the worst appeared to be over for the city as the rain moved south before dawn this morning.


This morning MetService warned the North Island should expect more wet weather with central and eastern regions bracing for thunderstorms.

Scattered rain was forecast across the entire island with thundery showers to affect Coromandel and eastern Bay of Plenty this morning and Waikato, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and the central plateau regions this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a severe rain warning has been put in place for parts of the South Island with Fiordland and Westland expected to be inundated.

Today's temperatures

Auckland: Rain with heavy falls. 24C
Hamilton: Showers, thunderstorms. 24C
Wellington: Rain, strengthening southerly. 20C
Christchurch: Rain, southerwesterly wind. 16C
Dunedin: Morning rain. 15C

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 27 Mar 2017 06:25:58 Processing Time: 400ms