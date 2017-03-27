More flooding across Auckland as North Island braces for thundery, tropical deluge

Flash flooding has left properties across Auckland under water as an overnight tropical deluge saw more than a dozen homeowners call for help.

Firefighters rushed to 15 properties as the weather packed up, with a flurry of 11 calls just after 1am when a burst of torrential rain hit the city.

Fire Service northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said fire crews had attended more than a dozen flooding calls through the night.

Homes and properties in East Auckland, Remuera and Castor Bay were inundated after stormwater drains became blocked in the heavy deluge.

However, the worst appeared to be over for the city as the rain moved south before dawn this morning.

Bands of heavy rain moving southwards over Auckland expected to continue to about 5am. ^SWF — MetService (@MetService) March 26, 2017

This morning MetService warned the North Island should expect more wet weather with central and eastern regions bracing for thunderstorms.

Scattered rain was forecast across the entire island with thundery showers to affect Coromandel and eastern Bay of Plenty this morning and Waikato, Taranaki, Bay of Plenty and the central plateau regions this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a severe rain warning has been put in place for parts of the South Island with Fiordland and Westland expected to be inundated.

Today's temperatures

Auckland: Rain with heavy falls. 24C

Hamilton: Showers, thunderstorms. 24C

Wellington: Rain, strengthening southerly. 20C

Christchurch: Rain, southerwesterly wind. 16C

Dunedin: Morning rain. 15C

- NZ Herald