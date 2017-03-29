Auckland couple who founded Indie Travel Podcast share best travel tips

By Sophie Haslett

For the past eleven years, Craig and Linda Martin, from Auckland, have been travelling.

After saving up, working multiple jobs and maintaining their strict student budget even though they had left university, the couple scraped together enough money to head to Europe.

While there, they founded their now-famous Indie Travel podcast - the best travel podcast in the world, according to the Lonely Planet.

The couple shared some of the things they've learned in more than a decade of travel with FEMAIL. Their top tip? Travel light.

According to the Martins - who have travelled around places as diverse as South America, Europe, Hong Kong and their native New Zealand - the most important thing to do is restrict how much you're carrying around with you.

"When we first set off in 2006, we made the big mistake of pretty much bringing everything we owned," Ms Martin told Daily Mail Australia.

A post shared by Craig and Linda (@indietravel) on Apr 13, 2015 at 8:42am PDT

A post shared by Craig and Linda (@indietravel) on Sep 28, 2013 at 4:45am PDT

"But you don't need all that stuff!

"Regardless of how long you're going for, the most important thing we've learned is that you only need a carry-on bag.

"It's much better than paying to check everything in, and you won't need all of your make up and your high heels anyway - perhaps just some perfume."

According to Ms Martin, you should think about what you're packing. Research the temperature you're heading for, bring some layers and don't take anything that needs ironing.

"But pack light and you won't regret it.

"You can buy things along the road, in fact you'll need to because things wear out quite quickly when you wear it every day or two days," she said.

The couple's second tip is to do the majority of your saving before you start your travelling.

"Knuckle down, work hard and save wisely before you go - as often, you won't earn nearly as much when you're working on the road.

A post shared by Craig and Linda (@indietravel) on Dec 26, 2015 at 6:05pm PST

"We worked as English teachers a lot at the beginning when we were travelling around Malta, but we weren't being paid nearly as much in some places as we were in New Zealand.

"We've learned that it's important to save as much money as you can beforehand - it might be the difference between going home and an extra six months of travel."

For the Martins, the third biggest thing they've learned is that it pays to have a vague plan.

"Do some planning, think about the big picture of what you want from your travel, and book your flights in and out of the country you're heading into," Ms Martin told FEMAIL.

A post shared by Craig and Linda (@indietravel) on Feb 1, 2016 at 10:12am PST

"Get some general ideas of the things you'd like to do and the sort of experiences you might want to have, but don't worry if you don't use any of them.

"For many of the first years, we set ourselves a cash budgeting system and set our budget each day. These days, we use a great app called Trail Wallet. It does lots of the budgeting work for you."

Last but not least, the Martins have learned the importance of compromise.

"The main thing is to communicate and take turns in being the leader as there are some things one of you will want to do, and the other won't like so much.

"Travel is a compromise. Do everything you want, and by all means, try everything. Just if you're trying to stay healthy and save cash on the road, get one croissant and split it in half instead of two."

Linda and Craig Martin make podcasts on everything from the checklist to go through the day before you travel to what to do in certain cities.

You can visit their website here or follow Linda and Craig Martin on Instagram here.

- Daily Mail