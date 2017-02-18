Four cruise ships in port ends busy week for Auckland

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

Auckland has had its busiest week for cruise ships with a record four in one day docking yesterday.

A total of 10 ships have been in port since Monday adding to an estimated $204 million for the Auckland cruise boat season.

The four currently in port include the ultra-elite private cruise ship "The World" which is the largest private boat in the world.

The 644 foot vessel is on its way to Asia and across the Pacific to the North American west coast and Alaska. The ship's annual journey is decided by its 165 residents and captain.

Individuals own their own luxury residence which range in size from one bedroom to large three bedroom "home-like" cabins.

The owners collectively own the boat.

Two of the others in port, the Seabourn Encore and the Norwegian Star, are on their first voyages to Auckland.

The fourth ship in port, L'Austral, is a mega-yacht with 132 cabins which travels the world, including exploring sub Antarctic islands such as Macquarie, Campbell and the

Antipodes.

The four ships have brought a total of 3550 passengers to Auckland said Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development chief executive Brett O'Riley.

"The visitor economy is now worth $7.4 billion to Auckland, and the cruise industry, which is forecast to grow to $470 million in 2030, plays an integral role in fuelling future growth in this valuable sector," O'Riley said.

"Auckland also plays a key role...as the country's primary exchange point where passengers embark or disembark from their vessel, and where vessels are re-provisioned."

It is understood a passenger on a "foodie tour" around Auckland was so impressed by Italian store Sabato in Mt Eden they went back and spent an additional $2000.

O'Riley said many passengers stay in Auckland overnight frequent restaurants and bars and take sightseeing tours.

The 2016/17 season has also seen the arrival of the largest ship to ever sail in New Zealand, Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas.

Ovation of the Seas stopped in Auckland three times, carrying between 4,200 and 5,000 passengers per visit, and contributing an estimated $1.4 million to the economy with each stop.

The ship was too large for Auckland's port so it was moored in the harbour and passengers were tendered to shore.

O'Riley says while Auckland is fortunate to welcome cruise ships in a range of sizes there was a growing trend for cruise lines to build larger ships like Ovation of the Seas.

"Auckland will need to develop further cruise infrastructure to accommodate the larger cruise ships," he said.

"We know the cruise lines love including Auckland in their itineraries, however if we don't have the infrastructure to accommodate the larger ships they are building we will start to see the region missing out."

- NZ Herald