Elon Musk has famously compared AI to "summoning the devil".

Now the Tesla billionaire claims the technology could lead to the creation of immortal robot leaders from which humanity can never escape, according to the Daily Mail.

His comments were made in the new documentary "Do You Trust This Computer?" by Chris Paine which premiered in Los Angeles last night.

The documentary explores the potential advantages and dangers of AI.

In it, an impassioned Musk talks about the nightmarish possibility that AI built by authoritarian governments could outlast individual leaders.

This, he say, will create a permanent structure of oppression.

We could create "an immortal dictator from which we would never escape," he claims.

According to Mashable, the billionaire felt so strongly about the dangers of AI that he has paid for the film to be free on Vimeo until Sunday night.

"It's a very important subject," he told a crowd Thursday night at the film's premiere in Los Angeles.

"It's going to affect our lives in ways we can't even imagine right now."

The warning comes shortly after Musk outlined his dire prediction for AI in a talk to employees at one of his companies, Neuralink, according to Rolling Stone.

He said there is "maybe a five to 10 per cent chance of success" if we went to war with robots.

He also made a warning in July that regulation of artificial intelligence is needed because it's a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation."

The billionaire said regulations will stop humanity from being outsmarted by computers, or "deep intelligence in the network", that can start wars by manipulating information.

Governments must have a better understanding of artificial intelligence technology's rapid evolution in order to fully comprehend the risks, he said.

"Once there is awareness, people will be extremely afraid, as they should be...By the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it'll be too late," he added.

"Normally the way regulations are set up is when a bunch of bad things happen, there's a public outcry, and after many years a regulatory agency is set up to regulate that industry," said Musk.

"It takes forever. That, in the past, has been bad but not something which represented a fundamental risk to the existence of civilisation."

Pressed for more specific guidance, Musk said the first step is for government to get a better understanding of the fast-moving achievements in developing artificial intelligence technology.

Musk's comments come as AI experts warn a South Korean University is in the process of developing a secret robot army that could destroy humanity.

Top academics claim the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist) is working with weapons manufacturer Hanwha Systems to develop the technology.

More than 50 leading academics from 30 different countries have now signed a letter boycotting the institution and expressing concern about its AI plans.

Calling it a "Pandora's box", the experts believe AI and automated killing droids should not be used as weapons of war.

Experts are distressed at the possibility of AI robots being developed for malicious purposes and claim it could lead to a third revolution in warfare.