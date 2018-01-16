A video released by investigative journalist group Project Veritas shows Twitter employees expose top-secret details about their jobs.

Senior network security engineer Clay Haynes is heard in the January 6 footage speaking openly about how he is paid to access and analyse users' personal information, which includes browsing through hundreds of obscene pictures and messages, according to Daily Mail.

"There's teams dedicated to it. I mean, we're talking, we're talking three or four… at least, three or four hundred people. Yes, they're paid to look at d**k pics," Haynes revealed in the shocking video.

Haynes said he specifically analyses tweets and messages that have been flagged or reported.

"I get to look at all of the reported tweets. Which means I have seen alot of d*k pics. It's ridiculous.

"I don't want to say it freaks me out, but it disturbs me," he added.

Haynes also said in response to the reporter's question that he even has to power to leak sensitive information if need be.

"It's a genie out of the bottle kind of thing after that point. Sure, I can fire them, heck, I could probably even sue them in some cases," Haynes said.

Direct messaging engineer Pranay Singh tells reporters everything they ever sent on Twitter is stored on his server - and will never go away.

"All of your illegitimate wives and all the girls you've been f**king around with, they are on my sever now," said Singh.

"They never go away, they are always on there. Even after you send them, people are analysing them to see what you're interested in, to see what you're talking about, and they sell that data to advertisers."

And, since Twitter is free, another software engineer, Mihai Florea, said users are basically "paying for the right" to use the website with their own data.

Former software engineer Conrado Miranda added: "You leak way more information than you think.

"We have information from people. If you go to Twitter for the first time, we have information about you."