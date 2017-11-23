

Global software company Xero has reconfirmed its commitment to expand its Hawke's Bay staffing levels, easing any doubt following its decision to leave the New Zealand stock exchange.

Although the accounting software firm announced earlier this month that it would leave the NZX to consolidate its public listing in Australia, a spokeswoman for the Wellington-headquartered-company said that decision would have no effect on its New Zealand operations, which also includes an office in Ahuriri in Napier.

"Xero is proud to be a New Zealand company. More than half - around 1000 - of Xero's people live and work in New Zealand, and in particular we are a strong supporter of regionalisation in New Zealand as evidenced by the opening of our Hawke's Bay office earlier this year."

Xero's Hawke's Bay office, located within the Tech Collective development in Ahuriri, employs 30 staff at present with more arrivals planned for 2018.

"We remain deeply committed to New Zealand and we will remain headquartered here, with offices in Wellington, Auckland and Napier.

"On that front, we reconfirm that Xero intends to both keep and expand our team in the Hawke's Bay which is also where Xero's founder and chief executive Rod Drury is based."

There are now more than one million people worldwide subscribing to the company's cloud-based accounting software.

Xero, which has a publicly stated goal of becoming a one-billion-dollar company, will delist from the NZX with effect from the close of business on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton said the firm's commitment was an exciting prospect.

"It's always great news when a globally recognised business like Xero finds a home here in Hawke's Bay – even more so when its leader has such a strong personal connection to the region.

"We endorse Xero's decision to continue basing a large part of its business here in beautiful Napier as it enters its next stage of growth.

"I can't wait to see what Rod Drury and his team has in the pipeline. He's undoubtedly a visionary and one of our country's very best so it's wonderful to hear he's enjoying Xero being in Napier just as much as Napier is enjoying having Xero."