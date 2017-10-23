Many of us are left frustrated at the sight of our smartphones about to die.

The dreaded low battery warning often leaves us cursing manufacturers for creating a device with such a short battery life.

But before you launch into another first-world problems rant, it has been revealed the lack of long-term battery life in our smartphones is down to human error.

Many users believe that charging our smartphones in short bursts will cause long-term damage - but they couldn't be further from the truth.

Advertisement

According to a site from battery company Cadex called Battery University, it is better to charge your phone in short bursts or run the risk of damaging your smartphone battery's long-term lifespan.

Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to their own version of stress.

If you leave your phone plugged in when it's fully charged you will likely add to the battery's stress.

When your phone reaches 100 per cent it gets "trickle charges" to keep it at 100 per cent.

Unfortunately, this keeps the battery in a high-stress and high-tension state which wears down the chemistry inside the smartphone.

Battery university compared it to relaxing the body after exercise.

"Li-ion does not need to be fully charged, nor is it desirable to do so. In fact, it is better not to fully charge, because a high voltage stresses the battery", wearing it away in the long run, it said on Battery University.

They also suggested not charging your phone over a long period of time, instead, charging it regularly throughout the day.

Charging your phone when it loses 10 per cent battery is the best scenario. According to Battery University, the batteries will remain a lot happier and keep their long-term lifespan intact.

Keeping your phone cool will also help preserve it's long-term battery lifespan and suggests to remove it from any causes that may insulate heat while charging.

Battery University also recommends you keep your phone out of direct sunlight.