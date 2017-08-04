A tech expert says Sky TV's days are numbered, as retail giant Amazon expands in the Pacific.

The multi-billion dollar company is set to open its first warehouse in Australia, and is a growing force in the online streaming market.

Amazon recently outbid Sky Sport in the UK for the broadcasting rights to the ATP tennis tour.

Gorilla Technology chief executive Paul Spain told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast Amazon could potentially bid to broadcast the All Blacks.

Advertisement

He says Sky is lagging behind when it comes to online content, and other players are beginning to fill the void.

"Sky really haven't got their head around the future of what's happening," Spain said.

"Amazon has such deep pockets and right now they don't care about making any profits... they can buy up rights around the world and mess up their competition and they're quite happy because it extends their reach."

Spain said Amazon will be looking to extend their content offering on its broadcast platform.