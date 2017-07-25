Smartphones have brought work stress into our homes - but could they also be the solution?

Kiwi researcher Deborah Lobo is seeking volunteers to test whether a free app could help workers reduce their stress and anxiety.

The Waikato University psychology student said many workers were now facing upheaval from work pressure and changes within their companies that were outside their control.

One 2015 nationwide study, by Southern Cross Health Society and Business New Zealand, found workers were more stressed, were taking more days off and still went to work when sick, with staff at a third of large companies and 23 per cent of smaller firms reporting higher stress levels.

Advertisement

The top reasons for stress and anxiety increasing were general workload, relationship issues, long hours, pressure to meet targets and financial concerns.

Lobo said the extra stress and tension led to the risk of developing serious health issues.

"Many of them avoid seeking help due to time constraints, exuberant treatment costs or because of the stigma involved."

She was keen to investigate the effectiveness of the Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) app, designed by Australian psychotherapist and author Russ Harris.

"It's a user-friendly app that can be used at any time and any place, designed with a couple of simple exercises," she said.

"The activities include completing some simple tasks and then attempting to explain your thoughts, feelings and emotions while doing those tasks, as well as listening to a few mindfulness recordings that could help relax and calm oneself while learning to deal with any stressful events."

Waikato University researcher Deborah Lobo said many workers were now facing upheaval from work pressure and changes within their companies that were outside their control. Photo / Supplied Waikato University researcher Deborah Lobo said many workers were now facing upheaval from work pressure and changes within their companies that were outside their control. Photo / Supplied

Lobo, who is studying to become a registered behaviour therapist, was seeking to recruit about 20 participants for the study, which would assess the efficacy of the app on reducing stress, anxiety and burnout.

The app can be downloaded from the app store when users are given a free code, which will be used to fill in the activities anonymously.

The research involved participants also filling out questionnaires about anxiety and stress at the beginning and end of the project.

Those taking part would get a lifetime of access to the app.

"We keep hearing that many people are facing a lot of pressure in the workplace and if the app helps people to deal with that then surely that's got to be a good thing."

People interested in taking part could contact her by email at dal19@students.waikato.ac.nz.