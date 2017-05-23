Rocket launch: The countdown clock is running

By - Hawkes Bay Today

The main road to the Rocket Lab launch site on Mahia Peninsula was closed earlier today meaning the launch countdown clock is running.

The road closed between 6am and 7am this morning according to Rocket Lab's helpline and according to the launch timeline blast-off could be possible beween midday and 1pm.

A company spokesperson this morning confirmed the rocket was rolled out to the launch pad last night.

However, weather or technical factors could mean a scrub or postponement as close as 0.1 seconds of launch.

Two and a half hours before launch, pad will personnel leave the area to safe zones more than two kilometres away.

Two hours before launch the rocket is filled with liquid oxygen with with kerosene powers the vehicle.

Airways has imposed a "restricted" area around Mahia and a "danger" area following the long narrow arc of the rocket's path stretching to 66 degrees south, just north of the Antarctic Circle.

The agency says this is to facilitate safety during the rocket launch and the risks from launch debris.

Less than an hour from launch time these restrictions are activated, although air traffic in the area is sparse. Just one international flight passes in the vicinity, a LATAM Dreamliner which flies from Auckland to Santiago in Chile in the late afternoon.

Restrictions are also imposed on marine traffic near Mahia.

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter and photographer near the Mahia rocket launch site this morning say there's been no sign of activity ahead of New Zealand's first attempt to launch a rocket into space.

The 10-day launch window started yesterday but high winds on the Mahia Peninsula, between Napier and Gisborne, prevented the rocket's roll-out.

Rocket Lab, the American-New Zealand aerospace company that built the Electron rocket, delayed the launch until today.

If it's successful, it will be the first time a rocket has been sent into orbit from a private launch pad.

Electron is designed to carry small satellites into low orbit cheaper than current alternatives. The company's chief executive is Peter Beck, from Invercargill.





Mission Control (MCC) is the technological hive of Rocket Lab where more than 25,000 data channels are processed during a launch #ItsaTest pic.twitter.com/wiJiEGt8CL — Rocket Lab (@RocketLabUSA) May 18, 2017

Prime Minister Bill English says if the launch is successful it will be "an amazing achievement".

"And it's all been driven by a boy from Invercargill who has this incredible set of skills, ranging from raising finance, running a complex organisation, holding international negotiations and is technically brilliant," he said.

"We wish them every success, because it would be a marvellous achievement to set up that industry in that part of the country — the ongoing impact would have quite an impact."