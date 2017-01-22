Kim Dotcom sparks engagement rumours on Twitter with girlfriend Elizabeth Donnelly

Is Kim Dotcom engaged?

Going by his Twitter account, it might seem so.

The internet tycoon tweeted earlier today, saying "Follow @lizz_donnelly aka Elizabeth Dotcom" and posted a diamond ring emoji.

Follow @lizz_donnelly

aka Elizabeth Dotcom — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 21, 2017

Dotcom and Donnelly, an Auckland woman, announced they were a couple last year.

Dotcom revealed the pair were head-over-heels in love.

"I'm in love. We're in love. This is not some fling - this is serious," he said in an earlier interview.

"I thought I would never love again," Dotcom said. "My heart turned ice cold after my separation from Mona. To love and be loved is what happiness is all about. I'm so happy that I met Liz and that I can feel those butterflies again."

The pair have a 21-year age gap.

Commenters on his tweet today shared their congratulations at what appeared to be an engagement announcement, while others were less supportive.

Continued below.

Related Content Kim and Liz are on again 'I'm the luckiest man alive' - Kim Dotcom reveals his new love Cartoon: Trump's special thanks to...

"Do not get married, she will take half your money lmaoooo," one commenter said, while another said "Honestly, I always thought she was your daughter until a few days ago."

Twitter user Ekim Nazim Kaya questioned how Dotcom's potential new fiancee was handling the internet comments.

"@KimDotcom she's not offended from ugly comments your loser haters throw at you guys?"

@KimDotcom she's not offended from ugly comments your loser haters throw at you guys? — Ekim Nazım Kaya (@ekimnazimkaya) January 21, 2017

Dotcom replied, saying the pair loved their "haters".

"They are just fans in denial," he said.

Nah. We love our haters.

They are just fans in denial https://t.co/8F1Cgi1KH2 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 21, 2017

Donnelly earlier tweeted a picture of Dotcom's birthday celebrations, and Dotcom also tweeted a screenshot from a video chat between the two of them, surrounded by love hearts and other emojis.

Good morning my loveeee pic.twitter.com/KNfouCAUFU — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 21, 2017

- NZ Herald