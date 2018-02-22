Teenager Nico Porteous has claimed bronze in the freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics in PyeonChang - doubling New Zealand's medal tally at this year's Games.

Porteous secured third place after an amazing 94.8 run on his second attempt - after squeezing into the final by finishing 11th in qualifying.

Fellow New Zealander Beau-James Wells finished fourth with 91.60 on his third run, after his brother Byron - who qualified fourth - had to pull out due to injury.

Earlier, New Zealand teenager Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has created history by winning bronze at the women's Big Air final at the Winter Olympics in PyeonChang today.

The Wanaka 16-year-old is just the second New Zealander, behind slalom skier Annelise Coberger to win a winter medal.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott celebrates during the Big Air final. Photo / Getty Images

Coberger won silver in 1992 at Albertville, France. It's been a 26-year wait for a follow up but Sadowski-Synnott produced outstanding form to nail a place on the podium.

In a thrilling finish, Austrian skier Anna Gasser stole gold from two-time slopestyle Games champion Jamie Anderson with the last jump of the event.

The best two of three scores are combined to decide the placings in the inaugural Big Air at the Games. Gasser finished with 185.0, Anderson scored 177.25 and Sadowski-Synnott 157.5.

Sadowski-Synnott, who finished fourth at last year's world championships, needed something special to trouble the leaders but crashed on landing so had to rely on her first two scores.

It was enough for a spot of history for Sadowski-Synnott.