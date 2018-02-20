From King's Casino in Rozvadov in the Czech Republic, we bring you perhaps the ballsiest poker call of all-time.

Swedish star Viktor Blom had rapidly fallen down the leaderboard on the final day of play at the Partypoker Millions Germany tournament. But as players fell around him, he fought back and found himself in a final showdown against Moldova's Pavel Plesuv.

As heads-up play began, disaster struck for Blom. Holding a pair of queens to Plesuv's 10-9 off suit, he was sucked in by a queen-jack-eight flop which had him holding triple queens but gave Plesuv a straight.

The Moldovan successfully called to take a 875 million to 139 million chip lead.

But Blom began chipping away at the lead and after 14 hours of play it came down to one hand.

Both players liked their chances after a queen-nine-king flop left Blom holding a pair of kings and Plesuv a pair of queens.

An ace of diamonds on the turn left Plesuv one diamond short of a flush, but the river (final card) was a five of hearts, leaving him behind.

But sensing the moment, Plesuv went all in — attempting to bluff Blom into thinking he had either a flush, a straight or a pair of aces.

Every indication was Plesuv held the upperhand, but Blom — who agonised over his decision for some time, shaking his head in frustration — wasn't convinced.

Leading to this epic moment of commentary. Have a listen, they seriously lose their minds.

Commentator One: "This is for the title."

Commentator Two: "It's so close. Pavel willing him to fold."

C1: "What's your feeling? I think he's going to call."

C2: "On edge here."

C1: "What do you think at home? I mean, this is phenomenal."

C2: "He doesn't want to call, but his gut's telling him ..."

(Blom calls)

C1: "(Unintelligible) ... WHAT A CALL! THAT'S PHENOMENAL!"

C2: "Oh. My. God."

C1: "That is the greatest call I've seen ... the call of the tournament."

C2: "Oh. My. Word ... With that call he's the partypoker millions champion."

C1: "That is phenomenal ... I tell you what, I am so glad I was in the commentary booth when that happened."

C2: "Oh. My. God."

We should point out the two men had agreed to a deal after becoming the final two players in the tournament that whoever lost would take home $235,000 on top of the second-placed prize of $940,000.

So the difference between first and second was $1.3 million to $1.175 million. But there was also the prestige of being the winner, so that was still a heck of a call.

"I was watching the whole day live and to make this call after so many hours of poker for the title ... with so much pressure just blows my mind," one viewer wrote on YouTube. "For everyone who plays real poker and is not just a fun player this is just incredible amazing."