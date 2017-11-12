The All Whites' return World Cup qualifier against Peru in Lima is being targeted in a campaign highlighting violence against women.

The YouTube campaign recalls the cases of violence experienced by thousands of women in Peru. In a week when the whole country is focused on New Zealand and Peru's crucial return leg in Lima on Thursday to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a video asks for a renewed fight against mistreatment of women.

With the controversial message "Peru, country of rapists", a group of young people have been travelling the capital wearing the national team's red and white colours chanting anti-violence messages. The shirts they are wearing show the number of sexual violations that have been committed so far this year.

The National Stadium, Plaza San Martín, the Palace of Justice, Plaza Grau, the Jiron de la Unión, have been the focus of the campaign, an open platform of activism and pedagogy on political memory and social justice, reports local newspaper El Comercio.

So far this year there have been more than 9000 violations. Lima is the fifth most dangerous city for women in the world behind Cairo, Karachi, Kinshasa and Delhi.

There are 30 attacks on women a month and 10 are killed.

In the YouTube video, participants chant "Peru, country of rapists". There has been discussion of the campaign in the Congress of the Republic and the phrase has been used as a hashtag in social networks.

November 25 is the Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A march has been called from social networks.

It is not known whether the campaign will involve protests on the day of the All Whites' match.