Kiwis coach David Kidwell has brought back nearly one hundred Tests' worth of experience for Saturday's Rugby League World Cup clash against Tonga in Hamilton.

After sitting out the Kiwis 74-6 victory over Scotland on Saturday, Thomas Leuluai returns to the No.9 jersey while Simon Mannering slots in at 11.

Jordan Rapana will start on the right wing, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will partner club teammate Dean Whare on the left wing and centre respectively, and Kodi Nikorima joins Shaun Johnson in the halves.

The Kiwis to face Tonga: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Dean Whare, Brad Takairangi, Jordan Rapana, Kodi Nikorima, Shaun Johnson, Martin Taupau, Thomas Leuluai, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Simon Mannering, Joseph Tapine, Adam Blair (captain). Interchange: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Russell Packer, Isaac Liu, Danny Levi.