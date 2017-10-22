Man of the match Tom Latham admitted conditions made it tough work for New Zealand in their opening ODI win over India in Mumbai today.

The sweltering heat was especially demanding on Latham, who had to keep wicket through India's 280 for eight, then bat through another 32 overs for his fine, unbeaten 103 which set up New Zealand's six-wicket victory.

"It was pretty hard out there, pretty tough on the body," he said. "But it was nice to see it through."

Latham paid tribute to the contribution of senior batsman Ross Taylor in their record-setting fourth wicket stand of 200, Taylor finishing on 95.

"The biggest thing was communication and we were talking through the innings. Hats off to him, he's a very calming influence."

Any debate about the wisdom of having Latham keep wicket in the one-day side was pushed aside after a fine allround performance.

From 80 for three, Latham and Taylor pressed on to keep New Zealand in the contest.

"You always know over here you want to take the game deep. These guys did it expertly," captain Kane Williamson said. "They controlled the middle superbly well.

"It was very challenging (conditions) but we've been here close to two weeks and you get used to sweating all day. You just crack on, and we stuck to the task well in all facets."