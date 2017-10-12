Former New Zealand cricketer Andre Adams has signed on as the White Ferns bowling coach for their upcoming tour to the United Arab Emirates.

Adams, who retired in 2015, has worked as a resource coach for Auckland Cricket over the past two seasons.

"I've had a bit to do with the Auckland-based players and really enjoyed it.

"The players are so open-minded when it comes to learning and getting better - and that's exciting from a coaching perspective.

"The White Ferns are a seriously talented group and, with women's cricket on the ascent, it feels like an exciting time to be getting involved."

The 42-year-old replaces former first-class bowler John Furlong.

"The players who have worked with him at Auckland gave really positive feedback, particularly around the intensity he brings to training," head coach Haidee Tiffen said.

"He's a real competitor and is not afraid to push the envelope, and if we're going to get to that next level - we're going to need that."

The White Ferns will play Pakistan in three one-day internationals and four twenty20 internationals in Sharjah with the first match ‪on October 31.