It was dubbed the trial of the century, but just under a month from the official release of a US film on the fall from grace of former Paralympic superstar and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius the verdict seems to be in . . .

And it's not good news for the producers.

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer is set to hit screens on November 8, with the official trailer released last week - to less than flattering reaction.

The movie stars New York-based South African actor Andreas Damm and German model Toni Garnn in the respective roles of Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he gunned down in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013.

Advertisement

Pistorius, who had both his legs amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old and became the first double amputee to participate in the Olympics at London 2012, was convicted of the murder in his Pretoria home after a lengthy trial that made global headlines.

He is currently serving a six-year sentence but maintains that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder.

The release of the trailer has seen many South Africans taking to social media, with some calling it a "disgrace".

BLADE RUNNER KILLER is the most tasteless, sensationalist, and downright disgusting bullshit. Who greenlit it? — Jules (@breakeypls) October 2, 2017

If you have any self respect you will not entertain Blade Runner Killer — we wont forget (@L_Moabelo) October 2, 2017

Blade Runner Killer doesn't even make grammatical sense. Skip. — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) October 2, 2017

The Pistorius family have already said they plan to sue producers Lifetime, with Oscar's brother Carl telling the Cape Argus newspaper the family distances itself from the film.

"It was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar. Neither Oscar, the defence, or the family were involved in the production of this 'film' in any way," Carl Pistorius said.

"The 'film' is not a true reflection of what happened on the day of this tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter. It is a gross distortion of the findings of the court.

"The 'film' is a gross misrepresentation of the truth. The 'film' is rather a representation of what the prosecution tried to portray.

"We will be taking legal action."

Times Live reports Steenkamp's parents were "outraged" by the trailer.

The Steenkamps stressed they had not collaborated in the project or knew anything about it being made, and said they were still in mourning for their daughter.

"Any impression that is created that this is the view of June [Steenkamp's mother], or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect," the Steenkamp family said in a statement.