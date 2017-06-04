5:29am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

America's Cup: Oracle secure bonus point for final with big win over Team NZ

Emirates Team New Zealand in full flight off Bermuda. Photo/America's Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand in full flight off Bermuda. Photo/America's Cup

America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA will take a bonus point from the challenger series into their title defence, after beating Team NZ off Bermuda today.

In their final head-to-head match-up of the qualifying round, the Kiwis were forced into an error at the start that cost them a two boat-length penalty early and then committed an unforced error, straying outside the race zone while trying to make up ground down the fifth leg.

That cost them another penalty and, effectively, the race.

More to come

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 05:30:24 Processing Time: 93ms