America's Cup: Light winds threaten day five of racing

By Dana Johannsen, in Bermuda

Light winds in Bermuda threaten to halt the momentum of the America's Cup qualifiers tomorrow.

A breeze of around 5 knots is forecast during tomorrow's racing window of 2-4pm local time, which does not meet the minimum wind level of 6 knots.

For racing to go ahead, race management will need to see a steady breeze of at least 6 knots at various point on the course.

"The outlook for tomorrow is not great in terms of wind strength, so we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed overnight," said regatta director Iain Murray.

If racing does go ahead, it could create some fascinating tactical battles - quite different from the high speed drama we have seen over the opening four days of racing.

The Team New Zealand boat is said to be performing well in light air.

Tomorrow's schedule

5.08am - Team Japan v Team France

5.37am - Team BAR v Emirates Team NZ

6.06am - Oracle Team USA v Team Japan

6.35am - Team France v Team BAR

- NZ Herald