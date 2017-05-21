Tasman club player in coma after cardiac arrest

A Tasman club rugby player is in an induced coma after suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Saturday.

The Tasman Rugby Union (TRU) released a statement this morning saying they are deeply saddened by a non-contact incident in the Nelson v Waitohi Tasman Trophy match on Saturday.

The TRU announced Bevan Moody has been in an induced coma in Nelson Hospital since Saturday evening.

He suffered cardiac arrest in the second half of the match on the field and stopped breathing. He was treated by a medical team for around 30 minutes and was then transferred to Nelson Hospital.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with Bevan's family, friends, team mates and with the Marlborough rugby community," said Tony Lewis CEO Tasman Rugby.

"The immediate focus over the weekend was to ensure Bevan's family were given space to deal with the situation and his rugby team were fully supported. The Rugby Foundation is in contact with his club and are assisting."

19-year-old Wellington club player Daniel Baldwin died on Wednesday after suffering an injury in a game the previous weekend.

