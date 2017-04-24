Russell Westbrook angrily defends Steven Adams and teammates after loss

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Steven Adams had his best game of the NBA playoffs, but his subsequent appearance at the post-match press conference has also created plenty of attention.

Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder side sit on the brink of a first round exit from the NBA Playoffs after a 113-109 to the Houston Rockets in game four, to fall behind 3-1 in their Western Conference first round series.

Adams finished with 18 points and seven rebounds as the Thunder went down, while Russell Westbrook had another triple double, completed by halftime, to finish with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in the defeat.

After the game, Adams and Westbrook both were put on the post-match podium to answer to the media, and a particular question posed to Adams riled up Westbrook.

Local Oklahoma City reporter Berry Tramel asked Adams about why the Thunder struggle so much when Westbrook - the heavy favourite to win the NBA regular season MVP - sat on the bench.

As Adams went to answer, Westbrook angrily cut in. Much like he steals rebounds from his teammates, he stole the question away from Adams to defend his teammates.

"Hold on Steven," Westbrook intervened.

"I don't want nobody to try and split us up. We're all one team. If I go to the bench and Steven's on the floor and I'm off the floor, we're in this together. Don't split us up. Don't try and split us up.

"Don't try to make us go against each other or make it 'Russell and the rest of the guys. Russell against Houston.' I don't want to hear that. We're in this together. We play as a team. That's all that matters."

"Say 'Russell, the team hasn't played well,'" he said. "Don't say, 'when Russell goes out the team doesn't play well.' That doesn't matter. We're in this together."

Tramel continued to try get Adams' thoughts on the issue, but Westbrook continually stated "next question".

This was a legitimate question, but Russ snapped pic.twitter.com/BuTFghDtXF — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 23, 2017

Adams had earlier played a supporting rule to get the Thunder out to a 12 point lead, which they later squandered.

With Rockets star James Harden struggling shooting the ball, going 0-7 from beyond the three-point line, Nene led the way off the bench for the Rockets, mixing 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The visitors finished strong with a 40-point final quarter after trailing by four points heading into the final stanza, and eventually pulled away to take an important 3-1 lead.

Game five is on Wednesday in Houston.

- NZ Herald